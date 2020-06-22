Neena Gupta Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Her 'sweet And Fruitful' Mornings

Neena Gupta recently gave a glimpse of her ‘fruitful’ mornings. The actor who is spending her time at her home in Mukhteshwar recently shared a video of her home garden. Neena Gupta also shared pictures of the mouth-watering treats she has in the morning.

Neena Gupta shared a video where she showed a plum tree with lots of plums on it. The actor also shared another picture of two plates full of apricots from her own home garden. Neena Gupta also made some besan ladoos as she shared a picture on her Instagram story. Check out the pictures here.

Also Read| Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and other actors help raise funds for the theatre community

Also Read| Neena Gupta says 'Invest in friends' while talking on Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away

Neena Gupta's 61st birthday

Neena Gupta celebrated her 61st birthday a few days back. The actor received birthday wishes from all across the country as fans and colleagues started pouring in on social media for the Badhaai Ho actor. Neena Gupta also took to her Instagram handle to share a video and thanked everyone for their lovely birthday wishes.

This video came soon after Masaba Gupta shared a birthday post for her mom. Several fans and colleagues also took to various social media platforms to wish the actor on her special day. Later, a grateful Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video of herself surrounded by multiple bouquets of flowers, thanking everyone who made her day even more special for her. Sharing the video, she captioned the post as "My happy birthday".

Also Read| Neena Gupta says she is 'no Amitabh Bachchan' due to lack of women-centric films

Neena Gupta's projects

Neena Gupta was last seen in a pivotal role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also featured Gajraj Rao and marked the debut of Jeetendra Kumar, a famous face of the digital world. Earlier in January, she was seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Her performance in Amazon Prime Video's original series, Panchayat, also bagged appreciation and praise from the critics and the audience.

Reportedly, she will play a cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports-drama '83. The film directed by Kabir Singh will also feature Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, she will also team up with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra for an upcoming social thriller titled Gwalior.

Also Read| Neena Gupta's on-screen husband Gajraj Rao has a 'sweet 16' birthday wish for her

Promo Image Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.