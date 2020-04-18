Neena Gupta Makes Funny Revelation With Her Latest 'chori' Confession Post

Apart from the silver screen, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has often grabbed the attention of her fans on the internet. Be it opening about her past relationships or giving a sneak peek into her quarantine, Neena Gupta has always managed to leave her fans in awe of her with quirky posts. But in one of her recent posts, Neena Gupta revealed that she has often stolen ideas.

Interestingly, a few days back Neena Gupta shared a picture of her along with husband Vivek Mehra. In the photo, Neena Gupta was seen trimming his hair. Recently she shared the same picture again in a collage. The second photo in collage featured an old woman, who is trimming an old man's beard. Instagramming the collage picture, the Badhaai Ho actor wrote a caption that read, 'Main toe barson se kerti aaee hun chori' (I have been stealing for years). The quirky post tickled the funny bone of her fans as they flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

This is not the first time when the Panga actor has flaunted her bond with her husband Vivek. A few weeks back, Neena shared a photo in which she was posing with an all smiling face while enjoying a head massage from her husband. The photo and their love won hearts on the internet. Many of her fans poured their love in the comments section and called them 'couple goals'.

Talking about the professional front of the 60-year-old actor, she bagged praises for her last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar along with Gajraj Rao in the lead. Meanwhile, she also played the lead in Amazon Prime Video's original series Panchayat. The comedy-drama started streaming from April 3, 2020, onwards.

