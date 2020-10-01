Masaba Gupta Thinks She Looks Like This Music Mogul, Reveals Neena Gupta In Candid Video

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta recently took up the 'ShowThemYouknowThem' challenge as they featured in a Tata Cliq video. In the clip shared by Masaba, she asked Neena Gupta to guess the first song on her music playlist. After which, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor revealed that it would be a song by Rihanna. More so, she also added that Masaba often says that she looks like music mogul Rihanna. Soon, Masaba Gupta interrupted her mother and said that 'it's true'.

Recently, Masaba took to her Instagram and posted a fan's review for her show, Masaba Masaba. In the article, a fan wrote that 'she has never seen a female-identifying protagonist of colour with acne scars on television in her entire 23 years of existence'. She added, "I don't think I've ever seen a female protagonist of colour with acne scars as the center of varied and competing romantic attention by no means because she needs for validation, but because it's just part of her life."

Reacting to the same, Masaba opined that the 'show didn't try to bring an overnight change'. Moreover, the designer also penned 'that it is all about equal opportunity for women of colour' and for 'women who defy convention'.

She continued, "Girls, our time is now. This is not about trying to bring about change overnight- it's about equal opportunity for women of colour & women who defy convention. but not for a second disrespecting those who choose to be conventional too. I respect that this your table..but I deserve a seat here too."

On the work front, the mother-daughter duo of Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The show entails the story of how designer Masaba Gupta runs her business in the world of fashion; and also manages her family. She then embarks on a new journey when she dips her toes in the dating world. Starring actors Rytasha Rathore and Neil Bhopalam in pivotal roles, the series received great reviews from fans.

