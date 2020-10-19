Soumitra Ranade's New Book ‘Bhrigu And The Palace Of Mirrors’ To Hit Stands Soon

Director, screenwriter and cinematographer Soumitra Ranade will soon publish his new book - ‘Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors’. The book will be targeted for children and will release on October 20, mentions Hachette India. Read more about the book and about the director in the article below.

Soumitra Ranade's new book ‘Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors’ will soon hit the stands in India. Hachette India also published a short intro about the book, which read - 'Ten-year-old Bhrigu has a nose for mystery and a taste for adventure. So instead of spending his summer break playing all day, he finds himself drawn to his father’s latest film set, a replica of an ancient palace with a creepy legend.'

As mentioned in a statement in The Hindu, the filmmaker talked a bit about his new book and the idea behind its creation. He started off by mentioning that even though he had written many short stories for children, he always wanted to write something longer and 'something more substantial.'

Talking about why he choose to write a novel, the filmmaker mentioned that he felt ' a novel' gave the writer an opportunity to 'explore stories in-depth, to delve into complexities, to develop relationships and so on'. He further added that he really had a great time writing the book and it helped him maintain his 'own sanity'. Soumitra Ranade further added that there were many children books available in India but most of it is were only for really young kids. He further explained that this is why many children have to switch to 'western' books.

A way to address Age Gap

Soumitra added that he didn't find children reading western book wrong but he added that children must also be reading 'our stories'. He then mentioned - ' ‘Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors’ is our way to address this gap'. He finally mentioned that he hoped even adults would find the book interesting. Hachette India also added a few lines related to Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors' plot which explained that the book will be about Bhrigu's search for his father who goes missing.

Promo Pic Credit: Desifeed Videos' YouTube