Masaba Gupta's Immunity Drink Full Of Cinnamon, Ginger, And Other Things; See Recipe

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has been recently sharing a lot of posts related to her healthy routine. Her posts have been inspiring her fans to eat right and stay fit. The actor has been talking about how morning exercise is her favourite time of the day. She recently shared the recipe for her immunity drink that she swears by.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta Thinks She Looks Like This Music Mogul, Reveals Neena Gupta In Candid Video

Masaba Gupta's immunity drink recipe

Daughter of Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta recently shared an Instagram story that features her immunity drink. She even revealed its ingredients as well. The text on her IG story read as, “Making my notes for the day while sipping on my homemade mixture for immunity/ acidity (sic).” As per her caption, her drink also helps Masaba with acidity. Moreover, she also mentioned the ingredients of the drink which include, 1 stick cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon methi, 1 ginger, 1 peppercorn, 1/2 teaspoon white jeera. Take a look at the post below:

What Masaba does in a day?

Besides this, a few days back, Masaba Gupta also shared that the first thing she has in the morning is a cup of hot water. Her routine is then followed by a walk on the beach or yoga. Sharing the image, she wrote, "A lot of you asked.. so here's what I eat/drink and do in a day..." (sic). The image further reads, "A cup of Hot water as I wake up. (usually up by 7 but not today). The actor then shared another image from her walk. The image reads as, "Then a nice long walk socially distanced on the beach. Usually, this is my yoga day but I've strained my back pretty bad & can barely move freely or bend forward... so as my Physiotherapist suggests... it's some long walks for me until I get better" (sic).

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta Reacts To Fan Calling Her 'female Protagonist Of Colour': 'Our Time Is Now'

After that, she also has her immunity drink. The actor even shared her first meal of the day which she generally has after 16 hours of fasting. Her meal included Greek yogurt, pomegranate, blueberries, and granola. The image shared reads as, "16 hours of fasting later - Greek Yogurt/ Pomegranate/ Blueberries & some Granola. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen on the screen in the web series named Masaba Masaba. The series is inspired by her own life. Her mother and actor Neena Gupta also played the role of her mother in this web series too.

(Image Credits: Masaba Gupta Instagram)

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta's Daughter Masaba Gupta Reveals What Puts A Smile On Her Mother's Face; Read

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta Thinks She Needs To 'mother Her Own Mother Sometimes', Says Neena Gupta