Neena Gupta Talks About Being A Single Parent & How Her Father Helped Her Raise Masaba

Popular Bollywood actor Neena Gupta in an old interview had stressed upon the advantages of having both parents in a child's life. The actor had also revealed that it is hard to be a single parent, especially when out of marriage. In a recent interview, the Badhaai Ho actor opened up about being a single parent, and also thanked her father for his support. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Giving Some Relatable Life Quotes Is All The Inspiration We Need

Also Read | Times When Popular Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Made Headlines

Neena Gupta on being a single parent and her dad being a pillar of support

Neena Gupta, who was romantically involved with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s, got pregnant with his child. The actor, who braved to raise Masaba Gupta single-handedly, was supported by her father, R. N. Gupta, who shifted to Mumbai to help Gupta.

Calling him her backbone, the actor revealed that he (father) was there for her in the most crucial phase of her life. In the interview published on an online portal, Neena Gupta also expressed gratitude towards her dad for helping her raise Masaba single-handedly.

Also Read | Neena Gupta’s Art-house Movies Which Define Her Glorious Work In Indian Cinema Perfectly

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Unrecognisable Blast From The Past Gets A Special Shoutout From Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, is basking in the accolades coming her way for her role in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of a gay couple, who face the wrath of the society to stay together.

Besides the recently released film, the actor also has plenty of films in her kitty. Reports have it that she will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Nikkhil Advani's untitled film Sanjay Mishra's Gwalior, among others.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year | February 23: Masaba Gupta Disappointed With Eashita Bajwa

(Promo Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.