Fans Shower Love On Neena Gupta's 'timeless' Throwback Picture From 'Bhagwath Geeta'

Neena Gupta is known for her diverse roles in several films over the years. From her debut with Aadharshila in 1982 to her latest Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan in 2020, the actress has portrayed all her roles with great acting dedication. The actress has done films in several languages, including in Sanskrit. He role in the 1993 film Bhagwath Geeta: Song of the Lord, was another iconic one. Neena Gupta took to Instagram to celebrate her character Draupadi from the film.

Also Read | Neena Gupta’s Art-house Movies Which Define Her Glorious Work In Indian Cinema Perfectly

Neena Gupta shared a close-up of her look from Bhagwath Geeta. She looked ethereal in the picture with her face glowing in the orange filter of the old film. She donned several jewellery pieces like a nose ring and leaf-patterned neck-piece. She also wore dangling gold earrings. Furthermore, Neena Gupta left her hair open for the scene. Her expressions makes us believe that she is fuming, yet she looks amazing in the picture.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Is The Queen Of Indo-Western Fashion, Here's Proof

Neena Gupta shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Hai na kuch baat! #Throwback from a Sanskrit film, Bhagwath Geeta.” Neena Gupta’s post received many comments from her followers as well. One follower wrote, “You are so sensational,” in the comment and some appreciated her beauty. Some followers demanded more throwback pictures.

Here is what Neena Gupta shared

Also Read | Neena Gupta Talks About Being A Single Parent & How Her Father Helped Her Raise Masaba

Here are some fan comments

Snippet credits: Neena Gupta Instagram

More about Bhagwath Geeta

Bhagwath Geeta: Song of the Lord, the 1993 film was directed by G.V.Iyer. It also starred Neena Gupta, Gopi Manohar, G.V. Ragavendra, and Govind Rao in the pivotal roles. The storyline traces back to its roots from the epic mythological story of Mahabharatha written by Ved Vyas.

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Unrecognisable Blast From The Past Gets A Special Shoutout From Gajraj Rao

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.