Neena Gupta's Unrecognisable Blast From The Past Gets A Special Shoutout From Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta is happiest when on working a film and her pictures from shoots are the proof of the same. Sharing an absolutely unrecognizable picture from the 90s set, Neena left everyone pleasantly surprised. Sporting a curly bob hairstyle, the actress made heads turn with her chic looks. Captioning the post, Neena informed that she had dared to chop her hair off twenty-five years before. With 'likes' and 'comments' being showered on the seasoned actress, there was a special mention by someone that grabbed several eyeballs.

Neena Gupta's blast from the past

Gupta's co-star Gajraj Rao commented on it saying, "Uff". In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a sheer saree along with a black spaghetti top looking absolutely gorgeous.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, also known as the Badhaai Ho love buds, made headlines after their stint in the film. The duo's chemistry was absolutely phenomenal. Recently, while interacting with a news portal, Neena Gupta opened up about her on-screen equation with Gajraj Rao. She went on to reveal that while filming Badhaai Ho, Gajraj was very reserved and quiet and that he would go on to take permissions for everything, especially during the scenes which really irritated her. But she soon got to know him and after that things were fine.

In the same interaction, Neena Gupta revealed that with time and endless rehearsals, it all became easy and the comfort evolved naturally for her and Gajraj. Talking about their current equation, she expressed that they like joking around and pull each other's legs. Neena shared that they are very comfortable with each other now, both mentally and physically, which adds a spark to their on-screen chemistry.

