Neena Gupta Shares Her Past Relationship Experiences On Instagram, Fans Laud Her Bravery

Neena Gupta has been an active celebrity on social media who has managed to get a massive fan following. The stars share instances from their personal lives which certainly help the fan to see what their idols are going through personally. Similarly, Neena Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram that lays emphasis on the Badhai Ho star’s love life. The star shared her past story that involved falling in love with a married man. Read more about what Neena Gupta had to say in her Instagram video.

Neena Gupta on Instagram

Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her life story that was captioned with, “ सच कहुँ तो | 11 #sachkahoontoe”. The star has laid out her past love life and has shared a message in her video. With her first-hand experience, Neena Gupta asked her fans to not fall for a married man. The fans have been sharing their thought in the comments section of the post. Her fans really appreciate the star's efforts and have been giving her compliments for taking such a brave move. Here are some fan reactions of the stars Instagram post.

Neena Gupta in 2020

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Manga Zyadaa Savdhaan. The film features the story of two men Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who are in love. The movie was released on February 21 and is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie has been showing a dominant box office collection figure since its release.

