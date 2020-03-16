Neena Gupta's Historical Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist; Check The List Here

Neena Gupta's acting career is nothing short of inspirational. The National Award winner has never refrained herself making some unconventional choices when it comes to movies. The 60-year-old actor recently appeared on Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and fans have fallen in love with her performance in the comedy-drama flick.

Having said that, here are some of the best historical movies of Neena Gupta that fans should definitely consider watching:

The Deceivers (1988)

Helmed by Nicholas Meyer, the adventure flick features Pierce Bronson, Shashi Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey, Helena Michell, Keith Michell, David Robb and Tariq Yunus in prominent roles. Apart from these actors, Neena Gupta essays a supporting role as Gopal's wife/the widow. The movie is an adaptation of the John Masters novel containing the same name.

Veer (2010)

The 2010 epic-action movie is helmed by Anil Sharma. The movie features Salman Khan, Zareen Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Sohail Khan in prominent roles. Neena Gupta has essayed an excellent role of Veer's mother.

The flick revolves around the story of a Pindari leader Prithvi Singh who narrated his story of a reporter from the London Times. It is the story of betrayal at the British hands and Madhavgarh's Raja Gyanendra Singh, which led to the brutal slaughter of 4500 Pindaris.

Utsav (1984)

This 1984 drama movie is directed by Girish Karnad and produced by Shashi Kapoor. The flick features Shankar Nag, Rekha, Anuradha Patel, Amjad Khan, Shashi Kapoor, and Shekhar Suman in lead roles. Neena Gupta essays the role of Madanika, who is the courtesan slave in the Vasanysena's house in the movie. The film is an adaptation of the 2nd century BC Sanskrit play titled Mrichakatika.

Gandhi (1982)

The 1982 epic historical drama flick revolves around the life of the great national leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The movie features Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, John Mills, Martin Sheen, and Kingsley in pivotal roles. Neena Gupta portrayed the role of Abha in the movie.

