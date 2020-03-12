Neena Gupta's 'Veere Di Wedding': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Might Not Know

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is winning hearts all over with her incredible performance in the comedy film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. She has been depicting several bold characters throughout her acting career spanning over three decades. Besides being popular for her various roles in movies, she has also hosted the TV show Kamzor Kadii Kaun.

The actor is also known for her performance in Veer Di Wedding. The buddy comedy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shiksha Talsania in prominent roles and Neena Gupta essays a supporting role in the flick. She portrays Sonam's Kapoor's mother in Veer Di Wedding. Here are some of the interesting trivia on the comic film:

Interesting trivia on Neena Gupta's film 'Veere Di Wedding'

The movie entered a legal case after Jimmy Shergill had a movie released with the same title, Veer Di Wedding. Talking about the results of the legal battle, Rhea Kapoor lost the case.

The movie was not permitted to air in Pakistan, the reason being its explicit language.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's 'Badhaai Ho': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Sonam Kapoor and Badshah worked together for the second time. They collaborated for the song Taarifan and prior to that, they had collaborated for one of the popular songs, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, which was from the movie, Khoobsurat (2014). Both of their collaborations turned out to be superhits.

This movie was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's first movie post her wedding.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Most Dramatic Performances You Should Not Miss

Also, the movie was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first project after she gave birth to Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan faced some physical challenges during the movie. She had given birth to Taimur and found it difficult to lose the extra pounds for the film and worked intensely to regain her shape for the flick.

Talking about the shooting locations, the movie was shot in various locations including domestic - Mumbai, Delhi and International - Bangkok.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In One-pieces; Pictures Inside

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Sunglasses; See Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.