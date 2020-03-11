Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In One-pieces; Pictures Inside

Neena Gupta, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is known to have performed in several critically acclaimed flicks. Some of her most popular movies include Badhai Ho, Panga and many more. The actor's recently released romantic drama flick, where she features alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, performed well at the Box Office. Neena Gupta has always impressed the audience with her acting skills.

Besides movies, Neena Gupta is also popular for her fashion sense and style. The 60-year-old actor always has her fashion game to the point and has inspired fans to do the same. Fortunately, she shares her stylish pictures on Instagram. Here's taking a look at some of Neena Gupta's photos where she can be seen rocking one-pieces:

Neena Gupta-inspired one-pieces to add to your wardrobe

Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a purple coloured one-piece. Here, she chose to wear a pair of black shoes. Leaving her hair open, the actor paired her look with black glares. Accessorising further, she topped the outfit with a piece of statement jewellery.

Gupta never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. She has sported a white shirt one-piece with a button-down closure. She topped her outfit with a trench coat and a pair of knee-high black boots. She accessorised her outfit with a choker neckpiece.

This look sported by the actor is from her trip to the Maldives. She can be seen wearing a black one-piece that is one-shouldered. She paired the outfit with a heavy neck-piece and a cute bag.

For one of the actor's promotional events, Neena Gupta opted for an olive green coloured full-sleeved one-piece. With a thigh-length one-piece, she paired it with a brown sling bag and opted for beige-coloured bellies. Have a look:

