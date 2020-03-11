Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Sunglasses; See Pics Inside

Neena Gupta, besides her outstanding performances in movies, is also known to give fans some major fashion goals. Gupta is one of the highly acclaimed actors of the Bollywood film industry. The actor is 60 years old and still has her fashion game to the point.

Neena Gupta has bagged several awards including the Best Actress Award for her role in the flick, Badhaai Ho. The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently released Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Here's taking a look at some of the actor's best looks in sunglasses that fans can take inspiration from:

Neena Gupta rocks sunglasses in these looks

Neena Gupta can be seen sporting an oversized maroon jacket with the same coloured one-piece. She paired it with black shoes and a long white neckpiece. She completed her look by opting for round shaped black sunglasses.

This is one of the best airport looks of the actor. She can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and leggings and a floral printed shrug. She topped her look by opting for square-shaped sunglasses.

Here, Neena Gupta can be seen donning a floral printed long dress and topped it with a maroon sweater and a floral printed scarf. She left her hair open in the look. The actor paired the outfit with aviator shaped sunglasses.

Here, Gupta can be seen wearing a floral printed pant and jacket. She looks cute in the casual boots she opted for. She has paired it with rectangular-shaped sunglasses.

