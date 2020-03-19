Neena Gupta In Blue Outfits Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues; Check It Out

Neena Gupta's wardrobe collection is surely giving the younger celebrities a run for their money. The actor generally chooses her outfits from her daughter, Masaba Gupta's collection for movie promotions and events. She loves floral print outfits and solid colour outfits. Take a look at some of her blue outfits, for some fashion inspiration.

Neena Gupta's blue outfits

For the premiere of her movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta turned up in a lovely blue saree. The little details on her plain and simple saree made it stand out. She wore similar coloured bangles and matching earrings for the event and looked elegant.

Another time, she picked a blue outfit was for an event. She looked stunning in the lightest shade of blue, in the saree that she picked. It had a golden border and she accessorized her look with glass bangles and a bindi.

Also Read: 'Baadhai-Ho' Jodi Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao Share A Great Camaraderie, See Pics And Videos

Also Read: Neena Gupta Sports Abstract Patterns With Sheer Elegance | See Pics

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor wore a blue saree from her daughter's collection and chose to wear it on the 10th anniversary of her daughter's clothing line. We loved her Chandni look in the plain net blue saree and how she wore no accessories that made her look simple yet beautiful.

Neena Gupta posted this picture with her Star Screen Award that she bagged for her role in Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta slayed it while on the award show as she posed with her trophy in a pair of black shorts and a blue flowing top.

Apart from Indian and Indo-western outfits, Neena Gupta looks stunning in western outfits too. She opted for denim over denim look, for her airport look. Pairing her ripped jeans with a white shirt, Neena Gupta wore a denim jacket on top of it. She wore sunglasses and the sneakers were something one cannot just miss!

Also Read: Reasons Why Neena Gupta Is The 'Unconventional Queen' Of Bollywood

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.