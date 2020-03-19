Neena Gupta's Indo-western Outfit Collection Is As Exquisite As Her; See Pics

Making a comeback in the industry after her movie Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta is certainly an inspiration to look up to. Neena Gupta's Instagram account is also quite interesting because of the pictures she shares. The actor is seen sporting some exquisite outfits that are mostly designed by her daughter Masaba Gupta. Take a look at some of Neena Gupta's Indo-western outfits.

Neena Gupta's Indo-Western outfits

This picture is a very recent post on Neena Gupta's page. She shared this picture in a dhoti-kurta outfit, which looked like an airport look. Fans loved how she added a fun element to this outfit by throwing on a denim jacket over it, and those shades are not something you must miss.

Another picture Neena Gupta shared on her Instagram was this floral Indo-western outfit. She wore a maroon full-sleeve t-shirt and paired it with a floral skirt. Neena Gupta took a scarf around her neck which matched her skirt and wore black boots to complete her look.

Another airport look Neena Gupta shared in an Indo-western outfit was this floral set. She wore bright floral pants and paired them with a plain black t-shirt. She threw a jacket over her shoulders that were similar to her pants and we loved how she accessorised it with a pair of glasses and a necklace.

This outfit Neena Gupta shared on her Instagram account in a pink off-shoulder Indo-western outfit was also designed by her daughter Masaba Gupta, as she wrote in the caption. The detailing of golden peacocks on the dress made it stand out. Neena Gupta accessorised her look with a golden necklace and matching earrings.

Ponchos might be out of style, but when Neena Gupta wore one for the promotions of her movie Badhaai Ho, it felt they were never out of style.

