Tabu Or Neena Gupta; Who Slayed The All-black Outfit Better?

Bollywood stars Tabu and Neena Gupta are the most prominent actors of Bollywood who been entertaining movie lovers since a very long time. And when it comes to fashion, these two sure know how to set a benchmark. Tabu recently posted a picture in an all-black outfit and Neena Gupta was seen in a similar one, too. Let's take a look at who wore the outfit better.

Neena Gupta or Tabu: Which diva's all-black look will be your pick?

Tabu

Tabu wore a V-neck black dress in this picture. With minimal makeup she highlighted her beautiful eyes and chose a light pink lipstick. She let her long hair down that looked stunning. Tabu chose not to accessorise her look but chose black nail polish. Tabu loves choosing all-black outfits and is often seen slaying in them. The 'Drishyam' actor highlighter her collar bones with a bronzer adding glam to the overall look.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's curly hairdo is gorgeous and these pics are a proof; check it out

Also Read: Neena Gupta Sports Abstract Patterns With Sheer Elegance | See Pics

Neena Gupta

On the other hand, Neena Gupta looked ravishing in her off-shoulder wrap-on dress. With almost no makeup and her hair let down, she accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace and gold bangles. She wore matching earrings and also carried a beige colour handbag that had a flower detailing. She clicked the picture while vacationing in the Maldives with her family.

Also Read: Neena Gupta In Blue Outfits Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues; Check It Out

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Indo-western Outfit Collection Is As Exquisite As Her; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.