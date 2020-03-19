The Debate
Tabu Or Neena Gupta; Who Slayed The All-black Outfit Better?

Bollywood News

Tabu and Neena Gupta, who have been entertaining fans for over years, are always up-to-date in terms of fashion. Let's see who wore this outfit better?

Neena Gupta

Bollywood stars Tabu and Neena Gupta are the most prominent actors of Bollywood who been entertaining movie lovers since a very long time. And when it comes to fashion, these two sure know how to set a benchmark. Tabu recently posted a picture in an all-black outfit and Neena Gupta was seen in a similar one, too. Let's take a look at who wore the outfit better. 

Neena Gupta or Tabu: Which diva's all-black look will be your pick?

Tabu wore a V-neck black dress in this picture. With minimal makeup she highlighted her beautiful eyes and chose a light pink lipstick. She let her long hair down that looked stunning. Tabu chose not to accessorise her look but chose black nail polish.  Tabu loves choosing all-black outfits and is often seen slaying in them.  The 'Drishyam' actor highlighter her collar bones with a bronzer adding glam to the overall look.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's curly hairdo is gorgeous and these pics are a proof; check it out

Also Read: Neena Gupta Sports Abstract Patterns With Sheer Elegance | See Pics

On the other hand, Neena Gupta looked ravishing in her off-shoulder wrap-on dress. With almost no makeup and her hair let down, she accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace and gold bangles. She wore matching earrings and also carried a beige colour handbag that had a flower detailing. She clicked the picture while vacationing in the Maldives with her family.

Also Read: Neena Gupta In Blue Outfits Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues; Check It Out
Also Read: Neena Gupta's Indo-western Outfit Collection Is As Exquisite As Her; See Pics

 

 

