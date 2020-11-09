Neena Gupta Is In A Delightful Dancing Mood; Treats Fans With A Sweet Morning Video

Actor Neena Gupta recently took to social media to upload a delightful and sweet video of herself from her sunny lawn. In the video posted, she is seen spinning around in a well-lit area while being dressed in a quirky and casual outfit. Through the caption for the post, the actor described her mood with the lyrics of a famous Bollywood number, Jhoom Barabar. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her free and fun-loving avatar which pops up on their feed once in a while.

Neena Gupta’s adorable morning video

Much-loved actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself, enjoying the fresh morning breeze. In the slow-motion video posted, she is seen spinning around in delight while enjoying the bright sunlight which has been falling on the lawn. She also has a bright smile across her face as she has an enjoyable moment while her hair flows freely with the wind.

She is seen wearing an unusual yet classy outfit in the adorable video posted. The actor is seen dressed in a simple blue cotton skirt which has an intricately printed design all over. The skirt has been given a few frills so that it creates the umbrella effect with ease. She has paired the casual skirt with a unique cream coloured sweater which creates contrast in the attire. The sweater has a colourful design all over, giving it a playful and quirky touch.

In accessories, Neena Gupta has added a pair of black shades and a bunch of colourful kadas. She is also spotted wearing black boots in footwear which go well with the heavy shades.

In the caption for the post, Neena Gupta has described her mood which has a lot to do with happy dancing. She has mentioned the lyrics of the song, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’, indicating that she has been feeling light-hearted. Have a look at the post on Neena Gupta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, the actor's fans have mentioned how much they love seeing regular updates from the actor. They have also added that they love her spirit and aura which is almost always positive. Have a look at a few comments on Neena Gupta’s videos here.

