Neena Gupta's Hilarious Reaction When Daughter Masaba Calls Her "Aunty"; Watch

Neena Gupta recently shared a post on her Instagram handle wherein her and daughter Masaba were seen sharing a hearty laugh. The post also mentioned about something cooking between the mother-daughter duo that will be coming up soon. Take a look at Neena Gupta’s post below.

Something's cooking with Neena Gupta and Masaba

After the success of Masaba Masaba, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta became one of the most popular mother-daughter duos. Fans were thrilled and in awe of the relationship they share, the small quarrels and the emotional bond between the two. In the post, Neena was seen donning a simple royal blue colour t-shirt that had LEVI’S printed on it and pretty much camouflaged with the sofa. On the other hand, Masaba wore a long sleeves cardigan and teamed it up with a delicate neckpiece.

In the video, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were seen reading a script. Masaba tells Neena, that she is thinking of calling people home for a screening. However, Neena refuses. Later, Masaba says, “Nahi Aunty, screening tho banta hai”. This makes Neena angry and she replies with “Aunty kisko bola” after which the duo bursts into a hearty laugh. Take a look at the post below.

Neena Gupta's Instagram post

The caption on the post read, “Something’s cooking with my favourite mother-daughter duo, can’t wait” implying that Neena and Masaba are up to something. The post was reposted from Ashvini Yardi, a film and TV producer’s, Instagram handle. Neena-Masaba’s fans were quick to comment on the post. One of the fans commented, “Always enjoy the bond that both of you share. Salute Neenaji for the way you have brought up Masaba. God Bless both of you”. Take a look at the comments.

Fans' comments

Neena Gupta’s Instagram

The popular mother-daughter duo of the entertainment industry is quite active on social media. In one of her previous posts, Neena’s daughter Masaba revealed which food item brings a smile on her mother’s face. Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta had taken the ‘Show Them You Know Them Challenge’ wherein the duo are asked questions about each other's life and the judge would be the one asking the question. Neena asked Masaba what instantly puts a smile on her face. Masaba’s answer was "Vada Pao", the popular street food of Mumbai. Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Neena Gupta/Masaba Gupta Instagram

