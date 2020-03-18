Neena Gupta Is A Big Fan Of Airport Looks And These Pictures Are Proof

Neena Gupta's latest blockbuster Badhaai Ho has only increased the actor's fan following. Apart from her acting, the Panga actor is also winning hearts with her exquisite sartorial choices. Gupta also seems to be a big fan of the ongoing trend of airport looks and her Instagram handle is proof.

Neena Gupta's obsession with airport looks unveiled

Mother of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta's Instagram handle shows is a fashionista herself. The Saans actor frequently takes the internet by storm with her experimental yet chic looks and style. Gupta's Instagram feed has several photos of she flaunting her airport looks which shows her love for the recent on-going trend among Bollywood celebrities. Checks out some of Neena Gupta's airport look below:

Gupta stunned in an oversized floral jacket over a black top as she posed for the camera at an airport. The actor paired her look with the same floral printed pants and black boots. She opted for a statement layered neckpiece and black sunglasses to complete her look.

The denim on denim look is quite difficult to pull off, but Neena Gupta's photos show how she does it with sheer grace. In another airport look of the actor, she had on an oversized white shirt which she paired with a denim jacket and bell-bottom denim pants. She rounded off her look with black boots and black sunglasses with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Gupta is surely well-versed with the on-going trends as she opted for an all-black ensemble for another airport look. Her all-black ensemble included a black Nike t-shirt, paired with black sweatpants and black handbag. She also seems to be in love with black sunglasses as she sported black sunglasses in this airport look of hers too.

Here is a bonus of some of Neena Gupta's other airport looks:

