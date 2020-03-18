Neena Gupta's Collection Of Bags That Every Bag Lover Can Take Cues From

Fans are often left inspired looking at celebs ace their airport looks, promotional outfits and many more. Along with the outfits that the celebrities don, they are also seen opting for a bag or clutch that goes well with their outfits. Seems like Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is one of them as she knows how to ace her outfits with a fashionable bag. Neena is reportedly known to have a great collection of bags and is often seen sporting different bags with different outfits.

The Badhaai Ho actor reportedly owns nearly most of the high-end designer bags in her wardrobe. Here’s taking a look at Neena Gupta’s Instagram handle where she is seen posing with her fashionable bags.

Neena Gupta's bag collection

Neena Gupta opted for a large black coloured sling bag as seen in the picture below

Neena Gupta opted for a long strap brown coloured bag as she attended the premiere of Zindagi In Short.

Neena Gupta opted for a black coloured sling bag as she was striking a pose at the airport

Neena Gupta opted for a hot pink coloured small hard case bag. Neena Gupta sported this bag as she was wearing a sheer printed top and white shorts.

Neena Gupta opted for a mustard coloured clutch. She sported the bag as she wore an orange coloured saree.

Neena Gupta opted for a brown coloured small bag with a flowery handle.

Looking at Neena Gupta’s pictures, it is very evident that the actor has a wide range of bags right from clutches, sling bags and large bags and many more. These bags that are owned by Neena Gupta can help women pair their fashionable outfits with these stylish bags.

