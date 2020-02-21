Neena Gupta’s Art-house Movies Which Define Her Glorious Work In Indian Cinema Perfectly

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is on a roll lately after taking the Box Office by storm with her phenomenal performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho for which she received several laurels. Gupta is now all set to star in yet another Ayushmann Khurrana starrer titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. She has been on a promotional spree for the film across the country and on social media too.

She will reportedly be also seen in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83. The actor will be playing Ranveer Singh's mother in the film. Neena Gupta is considered one of the most talented and celebrated actors of the industry, having given a profound contribution to some of the acclaimed art-house films in the industry. Take a look at some of them.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Heartfelt '#WarriorForLove' Story Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Trikal

The film was directed by Shyam Benegal and revolved around the early 1960s phase of the country which saw the declining colonialism in the nation. Neena received several laurels for her performance in the film. She starred alongside Leela Naidu, Ankita Kanwar, and Soni Razdan. The movie was also selected for the Indian Panaroma at Filmotsav in the year 1986.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Shares A Pic With 'SMZS' Squad, Netizens Wonder Where Is Ayushmann Khurrana?

Woh Chokri

The movie was helmed by Subhankar Ghosh. Neena Gupta starred opposite Paresh Rawal and Pallavi Joshi in the film. She was appreciated for her realistic act in the film. The movie also won big at the National Awards.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Accessories Collection Has Left Us In Awe! Have A Look

Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda

The film was based on the novel, The Sun's Seventh Horse by author Dharmavir Bharti. The 1992 film was directed by Shyam Benegal. Neena starred opposite a talented star cast like Amrish Puri, Rajit Kapur and Pallavi Joshi. The film was a subtle take on how heartbreak affects human relationships and revolved around the 'Devdas' syndrome.

Also Read: Neena Gupta On Gajraj Rao In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Our Relation Evolved With Time

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.