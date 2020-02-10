Neena Gupta Looks Gorgeous In Bold, Chic, And Vibrant Sarees | These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is already a role model amongst several budding actors in the film fraternity but she also knows how to set the bar high when it comes to upping her game in fashion. Neena Gupta’s style is often lauded by netizens as she always posts pictures on social media where she can be seen slaying her attires in a flawless manner. Having a knack for style and fashion, Neena can be seen opting for an unusual yet chic combo when it comes to her outfits. Check out some of Neena Gupta’s photos while donning some gorgeous sarees.

READ:Neena Gupta Looks Ravishing In Red While Flaunting Her New Hairstyle; See Pics Here

Neena Gupta slays in some gorgeous sarees

READ:Neena Gupta Shares Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

READ:Neena Gupta Makes A Quirky Entry Into 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pictures

Neena Gupta's photos showcase her vibrant style. The actress loves picking up sarees with vibrant colors. Her sense of fashion is very unique and Neena loves a chic saree look. She also likes to accessorise her sarees and dons beautiful earrings in her looks. Her makeup is bold and matches well with her outfits.

READ:Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao Are Insta's 'It' Couple, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.