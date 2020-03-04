Neena Gupta's Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts the tale of two lovers Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana). The duo works together in the capital city of New Delhi. As their romantic relationship blossoms, they decide to visit Allahabad on the occasion of Aman’s sister’s wedding. Though they desire to convince Aman’s educated parents, their journey takes a difficult turn.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the romantic comedy film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. As a small-town lad, Aman dreads the impact of his confrontation with family. On the other hand, Kartik is bold, passionate and logical by nature, who leaves no stone unturned in expressing his love for Aman. However, their make-out session in the train takes a turn for the worse.

Laced with the family’s melodrama, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Aman’s parents. The former tries to understand her son’s pain owing to her unconditional motherly love. But his father, who is a scientist by profession, makes it impossible for the duo’s love to flourish. We have compiled some of the best dialogues by Neena Gupta that you must check out.

Here are Neena Gupta’s best dialogues in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

1. "Supreme Court jin pataakhon par bahas kar rahe hai naa apne aangan mein futt rahe hai"

When Aman’s parents get to know about his relationship with Kartik, they shake with embarrassment. Aman and Kartik express their love by kissing during the former’s sister’s wedding. Therefore, Neena Gupta whispers to Gajraj Rao that their only child is homosexual.

2. "Bete ki zindagi barbaad kar rahe hain hum…"

In this emotional scene, Neena Gupta thinks about her son. She asks her husband whether they are spoiling his life. The duo has been aware of their son’s attraction towards the same sex. However, they denied because of societal pre-conceived notions and judgments.

3. Neena Gupta: "Aman aur kartik ke utpeedan ke maamle mein jail jaoge jail…"

Gajraj Rao: "Suno na ji… humein patri pe dhakel ke tum mother India banna chah rahi ho?"

Neena Gupta: "Haan banungi mein mother india... main maa hoon..maa ke pass dil hota hai"

Gajraj Rao: "Haa baap toh battery se chalte hai?"

This hilarious scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan showcases Neena Gupta warning her husband (Gajraj Rao) for beating Kartik. She tells him that the police can arrest him for the same. Moreover, the bill for section 377 of IPC had to pass the day after.

Also read: Jitendra Kumar Starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Also read: Here Are Reasons To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

4. Neena Gupta: "Ye ladka humari naak katwa ke rakhega"

Gajraj Rao: "Naak katwata fir bhi theek tha lekin…"

In this scene, an annoyed Neena Gupta thinks that her son will bring shame in the family. Therefore, Gajraj Rao uses humour to depict their situation, which is worse than Neena Gupta's imagination. She then gets even more confused.

Also read: Neena Gupta-inspired Floral Outfits That You Must Try; See Pics

Also read: Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.