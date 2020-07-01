Neena Gupta Shares Glimpse Of Her Blissful Morning In Mukteshwar; See Pic

Neena Gupta recently gave a glimpse of a beautiful morning in Mukteshwar. The actor posted a picture of a scenic view of early morning before sunrise. The fog and mountains just made the picture even more eye-pleasing.

Neena Gupta posted the beautiful picture with the caption, “Aaj subah from Mukteshwar” (a morning view from Mukhteshwar). Fans in huge numbers have been praising Neena Gupta for sharing beautiful pictures and also admiring Mukteshwar’s beauty. One of the users even went on to call it ‘blessing’. Have a look.

Neena's evening in Mukteshwar

On June 24, Neena Gupta shared a post in which she is seen standing in the back yard of her house. In the picture, Neena is seen sporting a black top and trousers. Not to miss her red jacket and white sneakers that made her look even more beautiful. In the post, the beautiful scenic beauty of Mukteshwar can be seen. The beautiful mountains accompanied by the amazing golden touch of the sun rays make a breathtaking view. She captioned the post and wrote, "Today evening sky from my house". Take a look at the post here.

Neena Gupta has been sharing several pictures from Mukteshwar. Be it amazing views, birds chirping or the trees filled with fruits, the actor has been sharing it all. Neena Gupta has been self-isolating in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with her husband. The actor has been enjoying a long vacation since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. She also celebrated her 61st birthday with her husband at Mukteshwar.

On professional front

Neena Gupta was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In this film, she was seen in the role of the mother of the leading character Aman Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. She was also seen in Amazon's TV Series titled Panchayat. In this series, she was seen in the role of Manju Devi who is the leader of the village where the lead actor Jitendra Kumar's character goes to live. She will be next seen in Gwalior and an untitled Kaashvi Nair Film.

