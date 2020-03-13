1992: The Year When Neena Gupta Was The Top Pick Among Casting Directors

Neena Gupta is one of the established and critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She has also appeared in several television shows as well as international movies. She is widely considered as an art-house actor. The actor has been a part of Bollywood since 1982, making her one of the veteran actors of the industry, who is still very active. Read on to know more about the time when Neena Gupta was the topic pick of the casting directors:

The year when Neena Gupta starred in seven films

Aham

Aham is a Malayalam-language drama film helmed by National Award-winning director Rajeevnath. In the film, Neena Gupta is seen playing the character of Mother Nobble. Aham was released in the Indian theatres on May 1, 1992, and had a run-time of 119 minutes. It also featured Mohanlal, Urvasi, and Ramya Krishna in the lead roles.

Zulm Ki Hukumat

Zulm Ki Hukumat is a Bollywood film which features Neena Gupta, along with Dharmendra and Govinda. It is a crime drama film that revolves around Pitamber Koli, played by Dharmendra, who is a powerful mafia boss. The film was released on July 17, 1992, and is based on The Godfather.

Balwaan

Balwaan is an action drama flick that features Suniel Shetty in the lead role of Arjun Singh. It is Shetty's debut film and also features Danny Denzongpa and Divya Bharti in the lead roles. It revolves around Singh and how he enters the world of crime after getting wronged by the system. It was released on September 11, 1992.

Yalgaar

Yalgaar is a 1992 action film that features big guns of Bollywood like Feroz Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Nagma, Kabir Bedi, Manisha Koirala, Mukesh Khanna, Deepti Naval, and Neena Gupta. It went on to be a hit at the box-office with its release on October 23, 1992.

It is one of the top-grossing films that feature Neena Gupta. Apart from the above-mentioned film, she also starred in Angaar, Kal Ki Awaz, and The Seventh Horse of the Sun, in the year 1992.

