'Baadhai-Ho' Jodi Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao Share A Great Camaraderie, See Pics And Videos

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's on-screen pair is loved by many fans, but the two evidently share good friendship off-screen too. Read below for more details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta evidently rose to mainstream fame with her film Badhaai Ho which was deemed as her standout role by many. Gajraj Rao played the role of her husband in the film and the two shared an amazing chemistry on-screen which was widely praised by both fans and critics alike. But, it is evident that the two actors, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao also share a beautiful friendship off-screen. 

Also read: Neena Gupta sports abstract patterns with sheer elegance | See pics

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are often seen sharing some of the best moments on their respective Instagram accounts. The two can even be seen dancing in one of their fun videos. Check out some of the best Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's moments from their social media accounts below - 

Neena and Gajraj shake a leg

During the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala', both Gajraj and Neena Gupta extended their support by taking part in the '#DontBeShyChallenge'. The two could be seen shaking a leg on the Ayushmann Khurrana song Don't Be Shy. Check out the fun video below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also read: Neena Gupta Is A Big Fan Of Airport Looks And These Pictures Are Proof

Neena-Gajraj posing together 

Both the stars have also posted a lot of photos posing together. Be it casual photos or posing for the cameras during a photoshoot, the two have done it all. Check it out below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao) on

Also read:  Neena Gupta's Collection Of Bags That Every Bag Lover Can Take Cues From

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao) on

Also read:  Neena Gupta: Times When The 'Saans' Actor Posed With Her Award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao) on

Also read: | Neena Gupta Totally Slays Outlandish Looks With Her Long Hair; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
