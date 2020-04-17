Neena Gupta Bakes Delicious Looking Orange Cake To Beat Lockdown Blues

Bollywood celebrities are taking to Instagram to share their secret talents and how they are spending time amid the lockdown. Among these celebrities, Neena Gupta has been an avid social media user, she goes on to share several videos and pictures on giving her fans tips on how to spend their time. The actor recently went on to treat fans with her special talent.

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a video to her fans. In the video, she can be heard telling her fans that she has baked an orange cake. She soon takes the tray out of the oven to check if the cake is done or no and soon jumps to excitement as her orange cake has been perfectly baked. And she then goes on to show a close up of the cake to her fans. Check out the video below.

Seeing this video fans were very excited themselves and went on to comment on all things nice. They kept praising the actor for baking such a lovely looking cake. One of her fans commented, “Wow delicious, 1 ache actor hone ke sath sath ache baker bhi hai.” While another fan wrote, “ap kitni excited hai... Mere chehrr par smile aa gayi.” Fans also went on to ask her for the recipe for the cake. Check out a few comments from fans.

Seems like Neena Gupta is enjoying the lockdown with her husband as she goes on to share several pictures and videos. The actor shares post of her cutting her husband’s hair, trimming the grass in the garden and much more. Check out a few posts on how Neena Gupta is spending her time during the lockdown.

