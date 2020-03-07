Neena Gupta's Casual Outfits You Might Want To Steal; Check Out Her Pictures

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed and renowned actors in Bollywood industry. The actor has starred in a slew of popular movies like Badhai Ho, Panga, Mulk amongst others. In 2020, she played a prominent role in Ayushmann Khurran's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which received a stupendous response at the Box Office. Neena Gupta is also lauded for her style statements. Only recently, the actor has sported many casuals outfits that were loved by fans.

Neena Gupta's casual wardrobe you want to steal

Neena Gupta's photos time and again storm the internet. Recently, she pulled off a causal white t-shirt with floral imprints on it. She went to wear a loose pair of comfy trousers. Not to miss how she tied the jacket around her waist. With white sneakers and sunglasses, she looked perfect.

The actor sported a casual floral two-piece while travelling on the airport. She accessorised her look with a closed neck ornament. With a pair of boots and classy sunglasses, Neena Gupta's photos received many comments from fans.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor donned a simple black full-sleeved sweatshirt and a denim trouser while enjoying a happy day in Mumbai. She teamed her outfit with black aviators and casual footwear. Take a look.

Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with pictures of herself in casual outfits. She carried a grey turtle neck sweatshirt on light-coloured jeggings. She went to wear black boots that very well complemented her overall attire.

Her photos in casual outfits receive heaps of praises from fans. She sported a casual dress and clubbed it with a floral shrug. All eyes were on her pink bag she flaunted at ease. With a pair of sneakers, she looked all ready for a new day.

