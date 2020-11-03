'RadhaKrishn' Star Sumedh Mudgalkar's Birthday Surprise Leaves Him Overwhelmed

Sumedh Mudgalkar, born on November 2, 1996, is a very popular name in the Hindi television industry. Sumedh, who is best known for his work in the television drama series, RadhaKrishn, is also a huge internet sensation today. Recently, just as the actor turned a year older, his friends and family gave him the best birthday surprise ever. The actor took to his social media handle to share images and videos of how overwhelmed he felt because of the presence of his loved ones. Read further ahead to take a look at Sumedh Mudgalkar's videos shared by him.

Sumedh Mudgalkar's Instagram post

Sumedh Mudgalkar is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why Sumedh Mudgalkar’s fans love his social media feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shared for his loved ones. Recently, on November 2, 2020, on the actor’s birthday, Sumedh Mudgalkar shared a bunch of pictures and videos with his loved ones, who had come to surprise him on his big day. The actor even wrote a heart-warming caption with the pictures and videos shared, revealing that this was “one of his best birthdays” till date. Here’s the post that was shared by Sumedh Mudgalkar:

In his caption, Sumedh Mudgalkar said that this was a surprise he never imaged to be this special. The actor revealed that this was one of his best birthdays he has had so far. He said that it’s a surreal feeling of being loved, of a family, of people who give and seek love, mentioning that nothing feels like humans. Revealing that he has realised many things in the most positive manner, the actor thanked his special ones. Sumedh Mudgalkar said that he feels blessed and this was a memorable one. Sumedh Mudgalkar concluded the post’s caption by saying “I love ya’ll” (sic).

Just as Sumedh Mudgalkar shared the post on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The bunch of pictures and videos shared by him received over two lakh likes in just a few hours. Not only fans, but even celebrities like Shantanu Maheshwari, Mayuresh Wadkar, and more have spammed the comment section of the post, wishing him on his birthday.

