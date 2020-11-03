Rashmika Mandanna Shares Hilarious Moments While 'face-timing' With Her Parents

Rashmika Mandanna often shares pictures with her family on social media. Through her various social media posts, she often writes about her parents and expresses her gratitude to them. Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for one of her upcoming projects and is living away from her parents for some time. She shared a post on her IG story as she face-timed her parents.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post

Rashmika Mandanna's parents were seen face timing their daughter who was seen beaming with happiness. Along with the post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote that face-timing with parents is sometimes the only entertainment one needs in life. She further wrote how the faces her parents make, made her laugh and how she found their complains and life stories cute. Rashmika Mandana also wrote that her parents were the real comedians in her life who made her life better.

Rashmika Mandanna's photos

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna shared a post with her father on Instagram. In the caption, the Dear Commorade actor wrote a heartfelt note for him. She wrote that her father would tell her how he dreamt of her as a little kid. However, he never had a lot of time to watch his daughter grow since he was away with his business. She later went away to live in hostels and now she's a partner in his business. Although the actor did not spend most of her life with her father, he was always a pillar in her life, and would always remain her favourite.

Rashmika Mandanna had also shared a picture with her mother. In the caption, the actor wrote how everyone told her she looks a lot like her mother, but she's sure she's nothing like her mother. The actor does believe that her smile matches her mother's smile and that is the only thing they share.

