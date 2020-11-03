Rashmika Mandanna Shares Hilarious Moments While 'face-timing' With Her Parents

Quick links:
Rashmika Mandanna often shares pictures with her family on social media. Through her various social media posts, she often writes about her parents and expresses her gratitude to them. Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for one of her upcoming projects and is living away from her parents for some time. She shared a post on her IG story as she face-timed her parents.
Rashmika Mandanna's parents were seen face timing their daughter who was seen beaming with happiness. Along with the post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote that face-timing with parents is sometimes the only entertainment one needs in life. She further wrote how the faces her parents make, made her laugh and how she found their complains and life stories cute. Rashmika Mandana also wrote that her parents were the real comedians in her life who made her life better.
Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine. Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?
Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna shared a post with her father on Instagram. In the caption, the Dear Commorade actor wrote a heartfelt note for him. She wrote that her father would tell her how he dreamt of her as a little kid. However, he never had a lot of time to watch his daughter grow since he was away with his business. She later went away to live in hostels and now she's a partner in his business. Although the actor did not spend most of her life with her father, he was always a pillar in her life, and would always remain her favourite.
I am nothing like my mum- I sure do look a lot like her (a lot of you say) but nothing else is. The reason I look like her, is her smile. It’s the best armour I could possibly wear. I think that is something and the only thing we share- Our smiles which is the best armour to us and our loved ones. ♥ï¸ don’t you agree mama?ðŸ’‹
Rashmika Mandanna had also shared a picture with her mother. In the caption, the actor wrote how everyone told her she looks a lot like her mother, but she's sure she's nothing like her mother. The actor does believe that her smile matches her mother's smile and that is the only thing they share.
