Neena Gupta's Movies On Netflix That You Can Add To Your Watchlist; See List

Neena Gupta is one of the most popular and acclaimed Bollywood stars. She is also considered to be a fashionista on social media. The renowned actress and TV director is known for her brilliant work in Hindi cinema over the years. Some of the most popular the actor's movies include Gandi, Mandi, Drishti, Cotton Mary, Badhaai Ho, Utsav, Laila, Taniya, Susman, etc. Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's movies to watch on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix.

Best Neena Gupta films including Khalnayak, Mandi, Sath Sath & more to watch on Netflix

1) Khalnayak

This is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. The film released in the year 1993 and was quite a rage back then. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie received many awards and accolades. It stars Neena Gupta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in prominent roles. The film is also known for its vibrant music.

2) Mandi

This is another popular film starring Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and many others. The film was released in 1983 and garnered the critics' attention, thanks to its unique storyline. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film revolves around the life of Rukminibai and depicts her troubles with the royal families.

3) Saath Saath

This is another film available on Netflix. The film is about the life of a girl named Gita who falls in love with an idealistic man named Avinash. It depicts how they get married and things changed between them after marriage. Saath Saath was directed by Raman Kumar and it released in the year 1982.

4) The Music Teacher

This is one of the top, more recent Neena Gupta movies on Netflix. The film is about the life of a disillusioned music teacher whose musical aspirations have been put on hold and he struggles when his star pupil, now a successful singer, comes to town. The film is directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and released in 2019.

