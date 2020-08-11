Neena Gupta Gets Excited Over Her First Haircut After 5 Months, Fans Call Her 'adorable'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself sporting a much smaller hairdo. Like most Bollywood actors, Neena Gupta too has been in the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after the lockdown restrictions were eased by the Maharashtra government, Neena Gupta seems to have gotten herself a much-appreciated haircut.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Says 'Saans Aa Raha Hai' As Her 1998 Serial Makes A Comeback

Neena Gupta’s video

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself gushing over her smaller hair. Gupta can be heard saying that she has cut her hair after a long time and is also seen profusely thanking the team behind her haircut. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white coloured Kurta with multicoloured polka dots. She sported a no-makeup look as she hugged a full-length mirror in front of her.

Fans of the actor took to her Instagram account and shower the video with likes and comments. Many appreciated the actor’s childlike excitement and stated that they loved her enthusiasm. Some even stated that she looked cute and complimented her for being 'full of life'. Fans of the actor also called her a ‘beautiful soul’ in the comments.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta's All-black Avatar Loved By Fans As They Say, 'You Look Like Diane Keaton'

(Image Credits: Neena Gupta’s Instagram)

(Image Credits: Neena Gupta’s Instagram)

(Image Credits: Neena Gupta’s Instagram)

Neena Gupta has been quite vocal about not following the stereotypes. The actor was last seen being a part of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While talking about the movie, she stated that the audiences are not 'progressive yet' to accept films of themes that break the societal norms.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Teams Her New Black Saree With A Blouse Designed By Daughter Masaba; Watch

Gupta told PTI, ''Our cinema can't be progressive. If you make cinema progressive, no one will watch it because our audience is still not ready. I had a show called 'Siski', which didn't work at all because the story was that I was married to an army guy, a nice but boring man. I get attracted to his friend, who is full of life, and that show didn't work, because it can't. I feel the men would never let women watch the show... The kind of society there is accordingly shown and films will be made. Our society is still the same. It will take ages to change that.”

Actor and television director Neena Gupta been a part of several commercial and art-house flicks. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress in a supporting role for the 1994 film Woh Chokri. Neena Gupta has a Master's degree and MPhil in Sanskrit and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

ALSO READ: Here's Taking You On A Virtual Tour Of Neena Gupta's Mukteshwar House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.