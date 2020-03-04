Neena Gupta's Hairstyles To Pick For Your Outings; See Pictures

Neena Gupta is one of the fashionable senior actors of the Hindi film industry. Time and again she has proved that she can pull off any look with the right style and attitude. Here are a few instances from Neena Gupta’s Instagram where she can be seen slaying in a variety of hairdos.

Neena Gupta photos with different hairstyles

1. Neena Gupta can be seen pulling off a stylish short dress here. She can be seen wearing an olive green colour dress which has puffed full sleeves. She can be seen sporting a short hairstyle with a middle parting.

2. Neena Gupta can be seen sporting a retro-style bun here. In this picture, Neena Gupta is wearing a shimmery golden outfit that has sequin design. She can also be seen wearing long stone earrings with the look. Her hair has been put up in a bun with a few stray strands left out to give a retro look for a song from her latest movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

3. Neena Gupta is wearing a printed floral saree here. She can be seen pulling off a short wavy hair look here. A portion of her hair has been tied back with flowers. The hairstyle makes the traditional earrings pop out.

4. Neena Gupta is pulling off a proper casual airport look here. Her hair has been tied back into a simple ponytail here which makes the look better.

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

