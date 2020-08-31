Neena Gupta Reveals She Apologised To Masaba For 'stopping Her To Pursue Acting'

Neena Gupta recently talked about the time she apologised to daughter Masaba Gupta. Daughter of Neena Gupta and Sir Vivian Richards, Masaba recently debuted on the OTT platform Netflix with Masaba Masaba, a series that draws inspiration from her personal and professional life. Neena Gupta recently mentioned about her doubts with Masaba Gupta joining the film industry.

Neena Gupta apologised to daughter Masaba

In an interview with the city tabloid Mid-Day, Neena Gupta mentioned that she knew that Masaba always wanted to act, so when she was approached for the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, Neena said that she was very skeptic about how they would feature as themselves in this Netflix movie.

Neena said, while rehearsing, Masaba would go too fast during script readings so Neena would tell her to slow down and understand the nuances of acting. However, after the shooting began, Neena never interfered in the directorial process, or in any scene of the show. The actor further said that she had later apologised to daughter Masaba for stopping her from pursuing acting.

Masaba Masaba’s ‘Aunty Kisko Bola's Similarities With ‘Choli Ke Peeche’

Fans were quick to find similarities between Neena Gupta's song Aunty Kisko Bola and its similarity with her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche. Aunty Kisko Bola is a new song that is featured in Masaba Masaba. When Neena Gupta mouths the lyrics in her new song as Choli Ke Peechhe Mera Dil Abhi Shola Be!, many fans were quick to bring out similarities with her hit '90s song.

'Masaba Masaba' reviews

Masaba Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba is a six-episode series that streams on Netflix. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, the series also features Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, and Rytasha Rathore as significant characters. Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Farah Khan also play cameos. The series got a solid 3.5 stars out of 5 in a review by Republic World. The trailer of the series released on August 14, 2020.

Netflix describes the show as the story of a real-life mother-daughter, Neena and Masaba Gupta. The two are playing themselves in the series and it is fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. It premiered on Netflix on August 28. The show is written and directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi’s banner Vineyard Films.

