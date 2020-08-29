Neena Gupta Shares BTS Of 'Masaba Masaba', Her Quirky Caption Will Leave You In Splits

Neena Gupta's Netflix series Masaba Masaba released on August 28, Friday. Giving her fans a sneak peek into the show, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some behind the scenes pictures. Neena wrote, "Aunty kiso bola be?", which translates to, "Who did you call an aunty?". Take a look at Neena Gupta's BTS from Masaba Masaba.

BTS from 'Masaba Masaba'

Neena Gupta shared three behind the scenes pictures. In the first image, one can see a fierce Neena hammering her daughter Masaba Gupta. The second BTS picture features actor Mithila Palkar and Neena Gupta. They posed showing their back to each other. While Neena stunned in a white saree with pink and golden border, Mithila can be seen wearing a yellow top layered with a shiny silver jacket paired with a cap and silver bum bag. The last picture has Neena Gupta blowing a kiss, likely to Masaba. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor's caption read as "Aunty kiso bola be?!?! Masaba Masaba, now streaming, only on @netflix_in @masabagupta @ashviniyardi @chinxter".

Netizens call it 'Superb'

Several fans and followers congratulated Neena Gupta for the show. One of the users wrote, "Excellent series.. watched all episodes in a go!! Amazing acting by Masaba and all other actors!! Neena ji your simplicity always inspires me. Wish you both best wishes!" while another fan commented, "Amazing series watched it as soon as it was released, Waiting for season 2 already. Bighugs to you both". Take a look at more comments below:

About 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of Indian Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life. Masaba Gupta owns a fashion label called House of Masaba. The Netflix series is helmed by Sonam Nair and bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. The show follows Masaba's life story featuring her mother actor Neena Gupta and her family. Masaba Masaba will feature a fictionalised version of all the people in Masaba’s life. The series is rated as 3.5 out of 5. Take a look at the trailer.

