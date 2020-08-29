Neena Gupta's Husband Vivek Mehra Is A Delhi-based CA; Know More About Him

Netflix's recently released web-series Masaba Masaba gave an insight into the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her relationship with her actor-mother Neena Gupta. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, one character that grabbed the attention of the audience was Gajraj Rao's, who essayed Neena Gupta's real-life husband Vivek Mehra. Here are a few interesting details of Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra.

Who is Neena Gupta's husband?

Neena Gupta took her marriage vows back in 2008. Vivek Mehra is a Delhi-based chartered accountant and Partner with PwC India. Before tying the knot, the couple knew each other for 14 years. Reportedly, Neena met Vivek in 2002 on a flight. After dating each other for a while, the duo decided to label their relationship.

On the other side, Neena Gupta's father died a few days after her wedding with Vivek Mehra. Before marrying Vivek, the love life of the actor often made headlines. Back in the 1980s', Neena gave birth to daughter Masaba out of wedlock with popular West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. She also fell in love with Shaarangdev, the son of the popular Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. However, the love did not last for long and they parted their ways.

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra has often featured in her Instagram media wall. The actor spent quality time with her husband in Mukteshwar during the nationwide lockdown. The couple has been seemingly enjoying their married life from the past 12 years.

Masaba Masaba cast & details

Talking about Masaba Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba, the six-episode series is available for the subscribers of streaming giant Netflix. Apart from the star mother-daughter duo, the series also features Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, and Rytasha Rathore as significant characters. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Farah Khan also play cameos. In Republicworld's review, the series managed to bag 3.5 stars out of 5.

WATCH THE TRAILER

The trailer of the series was dropped on August 14, 2020. The series was announced earlier in July with 17 other upcoming of the OTT platform. Apart from giving a sneak peek into the mother-daughter duo's relationship, the series also throws light on Masaba's professional and personal life, including her divorce with producer husband.

