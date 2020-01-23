Neena Gupta Says 'Apna Time Aagaya' As She Has Her Kitty Full Of Movies

Actor Neena Gupta, who had tweeted last year on her Twitter handle saying, "Apna time ayega," recently opened up about the tweet at a promotional event for Kangana Ranaut's new film Panga on Wednesday. Neena Gupta said that her time has come, even though it was a bit late, she managed to get through it. ("Mera time a gaya hai... der se (but) agaya.”) Neena Gupta who is currently very busy juggling promotional duties for her two much-awaited film, Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has often called out Bollywood for considering older actresses as obsolete, said at the press conference that she is happy with the film offers she's getting.

Also read | Neena Gupta A Sight To Behold As She Slays In Her Black Winter Outfit

During the promotions, Neena Gupta quoted a few lines from a poem written by actor Rakesh Bedi for her, she said: "Mera time a gaya hai... mera time a gaya hai... (My time has come) phir main sochu, mera time mujhe chhorke gaya hi kab tha... (then I think time had never left my side) main hi lambi chutti pe thi... kaam pe dhyan diya hi kab tha (I myself was on a long vacation, wasn't concentrating on work)." Watch the video here.

Also read | Neena Gupta Reveals Her Biggest Lessons From Her Past Relationships

Actor Neena Gupta plays Kangana Ranaut's mother in Panga while in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, she features as Ayushmann Khurrana's mom-in-law. Neena Gupta was critically acclaimed for her role in Badhai Ho as a middle-aged housewife who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant. However, the 60-year-old actress was asked to make an exit from Sooryavanshi after just a few days of the shoot as her casting as 52-year-old actor Akshay Kumar's mother did not work out. Watch the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also read | Neena Gupta Is A True Diva As She Slays Her Sweater And Boots Combo Effortlessly

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Go "zyada" On Social Media

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.