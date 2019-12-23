Neena Gupta Says She Has Given Up On Older Actors Being Offered Lead Roles In Films

Neena Gupta has established her spot amongst one of the most unconventional actors of in the Indian film industry. The actor recently shared her views of the current scenario of Bollywood and commented that she has given up on older actors being offered lead roles in films.

In a recent interview with a major news publishing house, the actor revealed that she is facing some problems while fighting the stereotype still present in the industry. The actor feels that her role in Badhaai Ho made everyone offer her only those type of roles where she has to play a “middle-class UP” personality. The actor feels that despite not being given an opportunity to play diverse roles in films, she is happy and grateful with what she has on her plate currently. When asked about her views on the current situation, she feels that it would take a long time to change the mindset of people when it comes to accepting older actors in lead roles. Read more to know about the Badhaai Ho star joining the social media and her experience on it.

Also Read | Ye Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Lauds Neena Gupta; Calls Her A 'complete Woman'

Also Read | Neena Gupta Borrows "shoes From Masaba" To Give "Frock Ka Shock 2.0" | See Pic

Neena Gupta's experience on social media

During the same interview, the actor also opened up about how she enjoys being on social media and interacting with fans. Neena said that she enjoys the compliments that came her way. She also enjoys capturing her special moments with pictures and shares her special moments from her vacations. She also expressed her happiness of sharing her pictures with her fans. Read more to see some pictures from Neena Gupta's Instagram handle.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Breaks Silence On 'Sooryavanshi' Exit, Says 'track Wasn't Working Out'

Also Read | Neena Gupta Says, "If You Make Cinema Progressive, No One Will Watch It"

Also Read | Neena Gupta Is A Proud Mom As Masaba Gupta Bags Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.