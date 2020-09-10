Neena Gupta Says Working With Masaba Was 'better Than Any Other Dream Project'; Watch

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently shared another BTS video from her new Netflix show Masaba Masaba on Instagram. The video showcased Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta giving an interview while shots from Masaba Masaba BTS flashed in the background of the video. Take a look at the video and see what Neena thought about working with her daughter on the show as well.

Masaba Masaba BTS

In the 7 minutes BTS video uploaded by Neena Gupta, fans could hear Masaba Gupta explain what the show is about. Masaba mentioned that the show is a simple and graceful representation of Neena and her life. Masaba also added that people should not expect the show to be serious as it is a very fun show.

Masaba, in the video, then continued to talk about how hard it was to play herself on the show. She explained that even though people might think it would be easy to play her role, it wasn't. Masaba also mentioned how there was a very fine line between being oneself and acting and how one could easily 'cross-it'.

Neena also talked a bit about the show. Neena mentioned in the video that she objected to a few scenes in the show as she felt they misrepresented who Masaba really was and didn't want the audience thinking this is who Masaba Gupta was. Neena also added she was proud of Masaba.

Masaba Gupta also added in her interview that she was very scared as to how her mother would react to her acting in the show and that she would try very hard to do good work. Many fans have since liked the video and mentioned that Masaba acted very well on the show. Neena added a loving caption with the post. She stated that it was great working on the project with her daughter. Her caption read - 'Working with @MasabaGupta was better than any other dream project.#MasabaMasaba' (sic).

Many fans have since commented positive things on the post. Most fans mentioned that the show was really good. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Neena Gupta had also shared an earlier BTS video that showcased the making of the song 'Aunty Kisko Bola Be' on the show. The post gained many likes and comments from fans. Take a look at the video:

