'Masaba Masaba Is Reality With Beautiful Clothes On,' Says Neena Gupta; Read More

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with Masaba Masaba, a Netflix series. It is loosely based on the designer's life and seems to be an amalgamation of facts and fiction. Taking to their official Instagram account, Netflix India talked about Masaba Masaba and the experience of it all as Neena Gupta opened up on her daughter's first attempt at being an actor. Here's what this is about.

The note posted by Netflix begins with questioning if Masaba Masaba is purely true, the half-truth or a work of fiction. It then says how Neena Gupta sees it. According to the legendary actor, "It’s not a naked reality. It’s got beautiful clothes on".

How were the fiction and the fact separated by Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta?

It seems that both the mother and daughter were not too concerned about what to include in Masaba Masaba on Netlflix and what to leave out. Living a public life, always in the spotlight, has made them opine that one cannot control the narrative of a piece always. Rather, the only thing that can be done is to "put on a good show".

"Take it or leave it," says Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta opened up about her life in Masaba Masaba. She exclaimed, "Here's who I am". She opened up her heart showing the things which she is good at or things which trouble her. Throughout her life, Masaba has been essaying various roles in her real life, those of "designer, business owner, daughter, friend, celebrity, woman" and she knows to keep each aspect of her life separate.

Neena Gupta, the worrying mother

Masaba Gupta had stepped in front of the camera last year on India's Next Top Model season four. She judged the competition along with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman. However, it seems that her experience in front of the camera in the show still did not ward off the worries of Neena Gupta as a mother. The latter was quite worried when Masaba was about to step in front of the camera as an actor in Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

However, Masaba Gupta on set turned on her professional mode and was ready to get the job done. Neena Gupta and Masaba found themselves the perfect script which was based on their lives although it "held so much more". Revolving around their real life, their reel life had an extra bit of fun and lightheartedness.

Also Read: Who Is Smaran Sahu? Get To Know The Artsy Hunk From Netlix's 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Masaba has been helmed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi. The series released on Netflix on August 28, 2020. The script has been penned by Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, and Anupama Ramchandran along with Nair. Masaba Masaba tells the story of Masaba's divorce that pans over six episodes.

Also Read: Neil Bhoopalam's Illustrious Career Between 'No One Killed Jessica' And 'Masaba Masaba'

Also Read: 'Masaba Masaba' Cast Members' Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless; Read Details

Also Read: Masaba Masaba’s Catchy Track ‘Aunty Kisko Bola's Similarities With ‘Choli Ke Peeche’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.