Masaba Masaba's Neil Bhoopalam Reveals How He Never Chases After Projects

Netflix India recently released Masaba Masaba on August 28, 2020. This new series is all about the life and work of Masaba Gupta, one of the most popular Indian fashion designers. Masaba Masaba also showcases the relationship dynamic between Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta, who was once a popular actor. This new show also featured Neil Bhoopalam in a prominent supporting role. During an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Neil Bhoopalam talked about his career growth and how he pursued new roles in films and TV shows.

Masaba Masaba's Neil Bhoopalam on his career growth in the entertainment industry

During the interview with Indian Express, Neil Bhoopalam was asked to discuss his growth as an actor in the entertainment industry. Responding to the question, the actor revealed that his career growth has been good. Neil Bhoopalam claimed that when he was around 20 years old, he had said in an old interview that he wanted to try every acting medium, whether it be stage, television, film, or radio.

Neil Bhoopalam then excitedly added that a whole new medium (OTT platforms) opened up seventeen years later. Further, he talked about how all his projects, including 24, Shaitan, No One Killed Jessica, and NH10, all released one after another in the span of three years. Neil Bhoopalam added that these projects helped elevate his career to a certain position. The actor then discussed how he was ready to act in season-based shows that are popular on OTT thanks to 24.

However, Neil Bhoopalam mentioned that he was not getting any massive movie offers. He added that even movies like NH10 would only be available every five or 10 years. Moreover, he stated that all these projects, including Masaba Masaba, came to him. He claimed that he never chased any projects himself. Neil further said that his mantra in life was to keep doing work and be consistent.

Neil also recently featured in the biographical comedy-drama film Shakuntala Devi. The movie told the life story of India's "human computer", Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan played the lead titular role. Shakuntala Devi released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

[Promo from @Neil Bhoopalam Instagram]

