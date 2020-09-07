Neena Gupta Shares 'Aunty Kisko Bola Be' BTS Fun From 'Masaba Masaba' Series; Watch

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to post a BTS video from her song Aunty Kisko Bola Be. The song was a part of the new Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which features the mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta. Take a look at the video and more about the new show in the article below.

Masaba Masaba BTS fun

In the IGTV video post by Neena Gupta, fans can see the BTS fun and parts of Neena Gupta’s song on the Netflix show Masaba Masaba – Aunty Kisko Bola Be. The song is about the older generation of women being tougher and cool. The video starts with shots of Neena dancing in a saree with young boys. Fans can see that the actor is dancing quite well.

A bit later in the video, fans see Neena asking for a change in her costume. Neena is then spotted sporting a short yellow dress. The actor is seen embracing her personality and age throughout and many fans have loved the idea behind the song and Neena’s spontaneity.

Many fans have also commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that they loved the song in the comments. Take a look at the comments on the post:

The song Aunty Kisko Bola Be has been featured in the new show Masaba Masaba. The show is based on the life of Masaba Gupta and Masaba and Neena Gupta are seen playing dramatised versions of themselves. In one of the episodes, fans see Neena Gupta struggling to get new work and she takes to her social media to mention the injustice old actors have to face in the film industry. Inspired by her stand, a director asks her to star in a song called Aunty Kisko Bola Be. The song then showcases Neena educating a young actor, played by Mithila Palkar, that she is still a great actor.

Neena's Advice

Neena Gupta is quite active on her social media accounts. In a recent post on her Instagram, the actor uploaded a short video mentioning about how she felt that in India, women usually ate things her husband, children and relatives wanted to eat. Neena then explained that sometimes women must also eat food they love and do small things for themselves. The post was captioned - ‘Kabhi kabhi toh’ (sic). Take a look at her video:

