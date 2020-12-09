Neena Gupta Sends Greetings From Mukhteshwar, Shares Mesmerising Glimpse Of Mountains

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently documented her visit to Mukhteshwar while exploring the hilly terrain. The Badhai Ho actress shared a video on Instagram showcasing her one fine morning in the mountainous region. The 61-year-old star showed how winter season looks at the mesmerizing location.

Neena Gupta visits Mukhteshwar

In the video, the actress is seen sporting a casual look donning track pants and a designer sweatshirt, with sunglasses. She can be seen walking amid the rich fauna. She captioned the post: "Hello from Mukteshwar again, I am back here again, after completing work in Mumbai. It is winter season, and it is sunny here... so I thought to show you a video, and it gets cold in the morning and evenings." More than 23,000 fans viewed the clip, with many leaving red heart emojis in the comments section. While captioning the post, Neena wrote, “ Hello from Mukhteshwar.”

Read: Neena Gupta Shares A Selfie With 'The Last Color' Director Vikas Khanna; Check Out

Read: Neena Gupta Shares Details About Her Next Project, 'Dial 100'

Fans praised the actress for her positive videos on social media and the way she lives her life so beautifully. One of the users wrote, “ou really enjoying your life in a true sense.” Another user wrote, “Neena ji you are very natural. You Remind me of my mom.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “looks so amazing there.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ it is so beautiful.”



Meanwhile, the actress on the work front is thrilled to be a part of an international project where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kalki Koechlin. Neena Gupta reshared the photo that Kalki posted on her Instagram and wrote a beautiful caption along with it. The photo collage was made by Kalki that included her with Neena Gupta.



In the caption, Neena stated how excited she was about ‘Goldfish’ and also thrilled to be working with the very talented Kalki Koechlin on their very first international project together. She also added how she cannot wait further to kickstart the shoot of Goldfish.

Read: Vikas Khanna Didn't Have Saree For Neena Gupta For 'The Last Color' Scene, Shares 'story'

Read: Neena Gupta And Kalki To Share Screen Space For The First Time In An International Film

(Image credit: Neena Gupta/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.