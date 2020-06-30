Neena Gupta On Her Upcoming Projects: "I Have Said Yes To Three Scripts"

Neena Gupta is not currently in Mumbai but is rather spending her lockdown in the hills of Uttarakhand. The actor keeps her fans on social media updated with her latest happenings. With scenic views to her baking skills, Neena Gupta has become a fan favourite celeb on social media. According to a news portal. the actor has also used this time to read a few scripts for her upcoming projects.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Says 'Invest In Friends' While Talking On Sushant Singh Rajput's Passing Away

Neena Gupta says "I have said yes to three scripts in three months"

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares Stunning Views From Her Uttarakhand Home, Take A Look

Neena Gupta spoke about the scripts and mentioned that she has agreed to do three films. She especially remarked that she has said yes to three films in three months during this lockdown period. The actor even said that the lockdown has been a productive period for her. Neena Gupta added that she has read close to five or six scripts during this time in lockdown besides the three she has said yes to. The actor mentioned that she is not allowed to speak anything about the films just yet and therefore cannot give away any information regarding it. Neena Gupta also said that out of the three films that she has said yes to, one of them will be with Shaad Ali, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Her 'sweet And Fruitful' Mornings

Further on, Neena Gupta continued to say that she currently has no plans to return to Mumbai anytime soon. However, she will return to the city when her work resumes. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta has been spending time working on her autobiography. The actor was initially looking for someone to pen down the book and found an author by the name of Afsha Khan Jayapal. Neena Gupta mentioned in the interview that a friend of hers recommended the author to her. Speaking about her book, the actor mentioned that she felt quite toxic to go back into some of the past memories. However, Neena Gupta admitted that while writing a book one needs to dive deep in such aspects and thus revisit the past. Neena assured that the outline of the book is ready and they are just working on a suitable title for the book as of now, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, And Other Actors Help Raise Funds For The Theatre Community

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.