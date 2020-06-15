Neena Gupta Praises Daughter Masaba, Shares Her Journey In Fashion Industry

Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared a beautiful video on social media which was dedicated to her daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The actress took a stroll down the memory lane and narrated some excerpts from her life and also spoke about her daughter’s budding career in the field of fashion. The actress confessed in the clip that during the lockdown, she realized that she never spoke about her daughter much with her fans which someone made her feel bad about it.

Neena Gupta praises daughter Masaba in a video

Trying to highlight some of the famous works done by her daughter, Neena Gupta who is quarantined in Mukteshwar, shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, the Badhai Ho actress narrated some childhood memories and spoke how her brother and she used to feel bad about their parents not praising their children, unlike others. In the intriguing clip, she said, “I remember how my brother and I used to fight with our mother for not boasting about their children, unlike other parents who would praise their children’s skills every now and then. Later when I became a mother, I realized I was doing the same thing. I never spoke about my daughter so openly, about her work, passion, and what all she is doing. So this video is dedicated to my daughter who has made me proud.”

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Her Solution To A ‘camera Ready’ Picture, Neena Gupta Reacts

Read: Neena Gupta Says She Is 'no Amitabh Bachchan' Due To Lack Of Women-centric Films

Adding, the actress spoke about her daughter’s blooming career in the field of fashion designing. Neena donned a printed tunic and a matching mask that she said was designed by her daughter and was from her latest collection. “Recently when I was in a live chat session with Anupam Kher, he asked me about my daughter and also told me to speak about her in open and let the world know how much hard work she has done to achieve a name for herself in the market,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actress also shared pictures of the first print that was designed by her daughter which was a “handprint.” Later, the print was well appreciated by all and was worn by none other than gorgeous diva Sonam Kapoor in a saree. While captioning the amazing video, Neena wrote, “Meri Beti, Masaba.” Masaba’s BFF Sonam Kapoor was the first one to share the video on her Instagram story and expressed her happiness over the same. Sonam who is super impressed by the video, wrote, “Masaba Gupta we al brag about you…because you are awesome.”

Read: Actor Satyadeep Misra Posts A Pic From Goa, Neena Gupta Advises Him To Stay Safe

Read: Neena Gupta's On-screen Husband Gajraj Rao Has A 'sweet 16' Birthday Wish For Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.