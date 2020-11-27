Vikas Khanna Debut Directorial 'The Last Color's Release Date Announced

Vikas Khanna is one of the most popular global chefs. The film, The Last Color, which is a Vikas Khanna directorial has earned a lot of critical acclaims internationally. This film is all set to receive a theatrical release in India as well. Read ahead to know The Last Color release date in India.

Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color release date

Internationally acclaimed movie The Last Color is gearing up for its theatrical release in India on December 11, 2020. This is Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s debut directorial. According to a media statement, the movie will release in PVR Cinemas only. The film also stars actor Neena Gupta and is produced under the banner of House of Omkar by Jitendra Mishra, Poonam Kaul and Bindu Khanna.

As the theatres have been finally reopened, the film is going to come as a treat for cinema-goers. ‘Hope’ is the main sentiment of the film and promises to take the viewers on an emotional ride. The announcement of the movie was done by a motion poster which highly intrigued the viewers.

Reflecting on the journey of The Last Color, director Vikas Khanna has said that it has been an eventful one. Having received the love and appreciation that they have in the past year has humbled them. It was also an overwhelming experience to have taken the film on a global stage and travelling the world as well. “This cinematic narrative is very close to my heart and after years of passionate effort and perseverance, I am humbled to share it with you." he said in the media statement.

The lead actor of the film Neena Gupta has also described her experience to be an incredible journey. She said that The Last Color is a journey of hope and silver lining. She also hopes that the Indian audiences will also shower love and appreciation on the film as the international audiences have.

The first look of the film was revealed at the Cannes International Film Festival while the film premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The film continued to ride high on its success as it was even premiered at various other film festivals like Dallas International Film Festival, Woodstock International Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, New York India International Film Festival, River To River Festival, Florence among others. The icing on the cake was the premier of the film at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The film made it to the Eligibility List of Oscars 2020, and also won The Best Film award at Echo Brics FF 2020.

