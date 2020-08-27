Neena Gupta Announces Release Of 'Masaba Masaba'; Urges Fans To Watch The Show

Actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to upload a short video in which she spoke about her daughter Masaba's upcoming Netflix Show - Masaba Masaba. The show is a scripted version of Masaba's life and takes the form of a mockumentary. Read on to know more details:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' Receives Rave Reviews From Bollywood

Neena Gupta's Instagram Post

The actor wrote in the caption, ''TOMORROW AFTERNOON AT 12.30 pm #MasabaMasaba @netflix_in @masabagupta @ashviniyardi @chinxter''.

Neena Gupta announced that the name of the show is Masaba Masaba and that it starts streaming on Netflix from 12.30 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020. She then mentioned that the series is based on her daughter Masaba's life and is also her acting debut. Neena Gupta also mentioned that she plays the designer's reel life mother in the show. She urged her fans to watch the show once it releases and share with her their reviews about it.

Also Read: Ahead Of 'Masaba Masaba's' Release, Designer Introduces 'mini Masaba' To Everyone

The fans of the actor are eager for the launch of the show and to peek into the life of the mother-daughter duo as they commented on the actor's post. Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta also expressed her nervousness.

Fan reactions to the post:

Masaba Masaba Poster

A while ago, Neena Gupta shared the poster of the show on her Instagram and captioned it as -- Iss rishte mein hain dher saare jhaghde aur bahut sara pyaar.#MasabaMasaba premieres 28 August, only on Netflix. @netflix_in @masabagupta @viniyardfilms

About Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is a fictional take on the real-life of the founder and creative director of the fashion label 'House of Masaba', Masaba Gupta. The Netflix Original show also stars Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao playing focal roles apart from Masaba and Neena Gupta. The trailer of the show was launched a few days ago to create excitement amongst the audience.

Masaba Masaba Trailer:

Also Read: When Neena Gupta Asked For Work On Instagram & Priyanka Chopra Was 'inspired'; See Post

Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares A Sun-kissed Photo, Takes Up #OwnYourHotMess Challenge



Promo Image Source: Neena Gupta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.