Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Neena Gupta recently shared an Instagram post in which the actress can be seen sitting on a chair wearing what looks like several layers of warm clothing with a large overcoat and a black hat. Neena recently shared another post on Instagram where she was seen walking in Mukhteshwar, which is a village in the state of Uttarakhand. The actress is most likely on a small vacation with her husband at their Mukhteshwar home and hence the need for protection from the cold. Neena shared the post with the caption, "Raat akeli hai". Take a look at the post below.

Neena Gupta's photos; fans react

Neena Gupta's photos often get lots of love and praise from her fans on Instagram. Many of Neena's fans commented on her recent photo with several compliments like "nice", "looking like a doll" and more. One of Neena's fans even wrote to her saying they would want to sit next to the actress to get some "positive vibes" from her. Take a look at some of the reactions below where Neena's fans can be seen showering her with praise and affection.

Neena Gupta's Instagram - A sneak peek

Neena Gupta was last seen on the big screen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she played the role of Sunaina Tripathi. Neena's acting skills were praised once again in the film. The actress is set to appear next in upcoming Hindi thriller drama film Dial 100, which is slated for a 2021 release and will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. She will also appear in the social thriller film Gwalior, alongside actors Sanjay Mishra, Manav Vij and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Neena Gupta's Instagram is quite a popular handle ever since the actress rose to prominence once more with the film Badhaai Ho. Neena has amassed a following of more than 750k on her Instagram handle. Her fans often shower her with love and affection, and the actress responds in kind by keeping them updated on her daily life through photos and videos. Take a look at a video of Neena from when she went walking in Mukhteshwar.

