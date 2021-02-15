Jennifer Winget Celebrates 'Happy Valen-ten Day' As She Hits 10M Followers On Instagram

Television actor Jennifer Winget's Valentine's Day was made special by her followers as the Beyhadh fame hit a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram. Thus, to celebrate the milestone with a bang, Jennifer shared a stunning video clip of herself to talk about her "long journey" and celebrated "Happy Valen-Ten Day". Along with posting her video on Instagram the 35-year-old also penned a heartfelt note for her fans and expressed being grateful every day.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Gets 'lost In The Woods', Discovers 'nature's Cheaper Than Therapy'

Jennifer Winget's Instagram fam is '10 Million strong'

One of the highly-loved female actors of Indian television, Jennifer Winget crosses 10 million followers on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2021. To celebrate the special day, the Saraswatichandra actor treated her fans with a dramatically shot video of herself, wherein she spoke about her illustrious journey and expressed coming a "memorable way". As her Instagram follower base is 10 million strong now, Jennifer said that she has more people to love and share her world with.

Also Read | Did You Know Jennifer Winget Appeared In Bollywood Films Before 'Phir Se...'?

She also introduced fans to her "true self" as she rocked a custom-made back sequined gown with cut out details and was heard saying, "It's been a long journey since I started and we've come a memorable way". Jennifer continued, "You've been there every time I drop the ball on a character. There were times you've even inspired me and got me to really let my hair down". Furthermore, she added, "New milestones, more people to love and share my world with. Starting tomorrow, we'll do it all over."

The caption of her IG post read, "Waking up this Valentine’s to a love that’s 10M strong. What can be better than this? For sticking it out, standing up for and slaying it with me from the start, up unto now, I am grateful every day. I love you; all 10M of you, a millionfold. Happy Valen-Ten!"

Check out Jennifer Winget's latest Instagram post below:

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Teases Fans With 'Code M' Season 2, Says 'Filming Begins Soon'

Apart from the video, Jennifer Winget also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how she celebrated the glorious day. Along with posing for the camera with a cake, she wrote, "Got myself this gorgeous cake to celebrate this glorious day". Take a look:

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Posts 'sun-kissed' Pictures, Mesmerised Fans Say 'That Stare'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.