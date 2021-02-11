Neena Gupta Takes A Crafty Dig At Those Who Overshare About Their Lives On Social Media

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to post a video poking fun at those netizens who share every single thing that they are doing on social media. Neena Gupta's video sees the actor listing down the topics that netizens post about all too frequently. In the final moments of the video, she said that she is following suit and the whole point of the video is to let her fans know that she's going shopping.

In the video, Neena Gupta can be heard saying "Social media mein sab log bolte hain na, aise pictures daalte hain ki going to gym, going for shopping and taking my dog out for a walk and all. Maine socha ki main khud hi daal deti hoon ki I am coming out of my building and going for shopping (Which roughly translates to: On social media, many people post pictures and share details of their activities. So, I thought of posting one such clip today to tell you that I am going shopping)."

Judging by Neena Gupta's Instagram, it can be deduced that she has come back from Uttarakhand after spending what appears to be months at length out there. Neena Gupta, who is quite active on social media, is followed by a total of nearly 750,000 people on her Instagram handle and has posted close to 1200 photos and videos so far. The talented actress clearly has views about a lot of aspects of life, which is something that she likes to share quite frequently.

What is Neena Gupta up to right now?

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen alongside the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. She was also seen playing a pivotal role in Netflix’s Original Comedy Series, Masaba Masaba, which sees Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter, Masaba Gupta, take the center stage. Additionally, Junglee Pictures, the producers of the Neena Gupta-starrer Badhaai Ho, announced that the next film that will be a part of the film series, titled Badhaai Do, will see Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra, who played the lead pair in the first film. It is unclear as to whether or not Neena Gupta is a part of the project in any capacity. It is said that the equation shared by her character and that of Gajraj Rao in the first film was its driving force. More details on the same will be revealed as and when the official sources share anything with regards to it.

